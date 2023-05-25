‘Brought back a lot of memories’: Fmr. Scott Co. deputy reflects on the killing of Caleb Conley

In 2018, Morales was hit during a confrontation with a fugitive from Florida. The injury left Morales paralyzed. Years later, Morales is continuing to recover both mentally and physically.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
May. 24, 2023
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

We heard from a former Scott County sheriff’s deputy who, unfortunately, is all too familiar with Monday night’s tragedy.

“I kept telling everyone it felt like there was an elephant standing on my chest all day,” said former Scott County sheriff’s deputy Jaime Morales.

Morales has been grappling with the news of Deputy Caleb Conley’s killing since he first heard what happened Monday evening. The horrible event is all too familiar to Morales.

“I was injured in the line of duty. I was shot in the back by friendly fire. It was at the 127 also, which is where this tragedy happened. So that brought back a lot of memories,” said Morales.

In 2018, Morales was hit during a confrontation with a fugitive from Florida. The injury left Morales paralyzed. Years later, Morales is continuing to recover both mentally and physically. But Deputy Conley’s death has been hard to process.

“A huge fear we had was when the guy was on the loose. I felt useless and powerless. I wanted to come out here and look for him and help my brothers find him. So it’s definitely something I adjust to,” said Morales.

At a time when life feels its heaviest, Morales says people surprise you like the hundreds who line the streets to send a veteran and deputy home one final time.

“Not everything is bad. We have a lot of good in us also. That’s when we see it come out is in tragedies,” Morales said. “That’s when you see what a community can really do when they come together.”

Morales says he has his support system to thank as they help him through his own recovery. And knows he knows the loved ones of Deputy Conley will need time to grieve and their own support groups to lean on right now.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Deputy Conley next week, on June 1. His funeral will be at Scott County High School at 11 p.m.

A visitation will be held the day before from 4 to 9 p.m. also at the high school.

He will be buried in Cynthiana.

A candlelight vigil will also be held in Conley’s honor on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the courthouse square in Georgetown.

