Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Some Holiday Weekend Showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much cooler day across the Commonwealth after a backdoor cold front pushed through. That front came from the northeast and kicks off a patten where the weather goes in reverse into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Temps today reach the upper 60s to low 70s across areas of central and eastern Kentucky. The farther south and west you live, the warmer the temps will be and may still hit the mid and upper 70s.

This cool and dry air will allow temps to really drop tonight with lows by Friday morning hitting the low and middle 40s for many.

The rest of Friday looks great with temps in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A big system developing off the southeastern coast is going to be a player in our weather. This throws moisture back toward the west and northwest this holiday weekend.

The best chance for rain is Saturday night and Sunday. Temps on Sunday will be held way down.

Isolated storms will linger into Memorial Day with highs in the 70s.

