College baseball player dies after dugout collapses on him

A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania. (Source: WGAL, MERCADO-OCASIO FAMILY, CENTRAL PENN COLLEGE, CNN)
By Tom Lehman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old college baseball player.

Angel Mercado-Ocasio, a freshman infielder for Central Penn College, died after a makeshift dugout he was helping disassemble collapsed on him.

His baseball teammates said he was a small and quiet second baseman with a big heart.

“He didn’t care who he was going up against. I feel like he had whatever he had in him to try and beat the opponent,” said fellow teammate Francisco Escudero.

Mercado-Ocasio played for Central Penn College where he was also a student.

“I still can’t believe that Angel is gone,” Escudero said.

Mercado-Ocasio died Tuesday night from a traumatic head injury, according to the Cumberland County coroner.

The 19-year-old was injured by the frame of a dugout that fell on him as he and his teammates were helping their coach, Gerardo Diaz, disassemble the structure.

School leaders said Mercado-Ocasio was a bright young athlete. The mayor of Harrisburg called his death heart-wrenching.

