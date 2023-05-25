1 dead in Lexington house fire

Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person died in a Lexington house fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home Gainesway Drive just after six a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters told us smoke could be seen coming from the house.

The Fayette County Coroner arrived to the scene about an hour later.

One person was confirmed dead.

An investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and...
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.
Case against Lexington murder suspect heading to grand jury
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The holiday weekend will include rounds of rain and cooler temperatures.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Holiday weekend looks a little gloomy
Domestic Violence Awareness
Lexington holds award ceremony to honor work to prevent domestic violence
The City of Lexington’s Parent Education Program partners with Fayette County public schools to...
Special graduation ceremony for young parents held in Lexington