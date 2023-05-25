1 dead in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person died in a Lexington house fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home Gainesway Drive just after six a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters told us smoke could be seen coming from the house.

The Fayette County Coroner arrived to the scene about an hour later.

One person was confirmed dead.

An investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

