Daimion Collins finds a new team in the SEC
Collins spent two seasons at Kentucky in a reserve role
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Daimion Collins has found a new team in the SEC. The 6-foot-9 forward announced he’s transferring to LSU more than a month after entering the transfer portal.
Collins spent two seasons at Kentucky in a reserve role, where he averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game last season. The Atlanta, Texas native will have two years of eligibility remaining.
