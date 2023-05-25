Daimion Collins finds a new team in the SEC

Collins spent two seasons at Kentucky in a reserve role
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Daimion Collins has found a new team in the SEC. The 6-foot-9 forward announced he’s transferring to LSU more than a month after entering the transfer portal.

Collins spent two seasons at Kentucky in a reserve role, where he averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game last season. The Atlanta, Texas native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

