Daimion Collins finds a new team in the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Daimion Collins has found a new team in the SEC. The 6-foot-9 forward announced he’s transferring to LSU more than a month after entering the transfer portal.

Collins spent two seasons at Kentucky in a reserve role, where he averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game last season. The Atlanta, Texas native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

