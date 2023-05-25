Georgetown American Legion helping keep first responders fed

Georgetown American Legion helping keep first responders fed
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County community continues to band together in the wake of Deputy Caleb Conley’s death.

Thursday, the American Legion post in Georgetown offered its support for first responders.

Georgetown’s American Legion Hall has always been a space for veterans to stop by and take a break, but after Deputy Conley was shot in the line of duty on Monday, they’ve made an effort to take care of first responders too.

“It’s someplace they can go sit down and have lunch without having to put their backs to the door,” said Jim Woodrum, commander of Post 24. “Their mission is comfort. In times like this, first responders can suffer some very traumatic times, but they want this place to be somewhere that they can come and have peace.”

Legion Hall 24 provides lunches for first responders often, and often among that group of first responders was the Scott County Sherriff’s Office and Deputy Conley.

“Since we’ve been opening our kitchen three or four days a week, we encourage and appreciate our first responders coming in and joining us,” said Woodrum.

Woodrum was also a police officer. He believes it’s important for people with similar backgrounds to come together and support one another.

“Law enforcement is so consumed in everything right now, so we wanted to take a step back and see what we could do that other people aren’t already doing,” said Woodrum.

