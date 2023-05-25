Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Holiday weekend looks a little gloomy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will keep temperatures down for today.

We are now on the other side of that front and that means cooler air for all! Most will only find highs in the low to mid-70s. At least it will come with mainly sunny skies, pleasant temperatures, and a comfortable breeze blowing.

Expect a little bit of a warmup on Friday with highs in the mid-70s. This is the last completely clean day that we have for a few days. By clean, I mean the skies will be cloudy and wetter for the weekend. I am expecting more sunshine for this time period!

As I have been saying for the past few days, this holiday weekend forecast is tricky. Models are finally coming together a little bit better to show that we are looking much cooler and wetter at times. On Saturday, clouds will thicken up from our southeastern skies. Eventually, those clouds will bring showers. I am thinking it is a little later in the day and again will fill into eastern Kentucky first. There is a disturbance off the coast that will feed moisture toward Kentucky. As the coverage increases, our temperatures will get stuck! The more I look at this, the more I am convinced that some of you might not even get out of the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

It is that Sunday forecast that could include a wider swath of those chillier temperatures. In the end, it is all about the moisture supply! The actual holiday does include some improving weather. Not exactly a dry day but a smaller chance of showers & storms.

As for the outlook beyond Memorial Day, temperatures will begin climbing again by the middle of the week.

Take care of each other!

