Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty remembered in hometown

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputy Caleb Conley’s loss continues to be felt in his hometown of Cynthiana

WKYT spoke to one educator who watched a man live out his dreams right before their eyes.

“We are so heartbroken in this district with his loss because he meant so many things to so many people,” said Jenny Lynn Hatter.

Long before Caleb Conley became a decorated Scott Co. Sheriff’s Deputy, he walked the halls here at Harrison Co. High School and even though he was a transplant to the district, he made an impression over his four years.

“Caleb was just that student that had a wide-eyed wonder about everything,” said Hatter.

Jenny Lynn Hatter is the Chief Academic Officer for Harrison Co. She was a first-time Assistant Principal when she first met Conley and knew then he was destined for great things.

“Caleb was always excited about the next thing. He was a leader in our ROTC, would later become, of course, an Army veteran and served in Afghanistan,” said Hatter.

Conley was special, she said, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought differently.

“And we just all loved Caleb. There would be something wrong with you if you didn’t love Caleb. He’s just a wonderful person,” said Hatter.

For an educator watching a student live out their dreams is the ultimate goal, and for Conley, it started here at HCHS, where he was loved and still is. His tragic loss is still fresh, but for Hatter, she says there is something we can all learn from Caleb Conely and the way he served.

“I think we can all learn from this, and I know his family are lovely people, and they want us to learn from all this to be better to each other and more patient with each other and do better things,” said Hatter.

We learned that Conley used every minute of his life working on getting to the next level, whether it was to the military or to becoming a deputy. And we also know that not only is he decorated but that he had been injured in Afghanistan, so he is a true hero in every sense of the word.

