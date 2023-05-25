Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty remembered in hometown

Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.(Conley Family)
By Amber Philpott
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputy Caleb Conley’s loss continues to be felt in his hometown of Cynthiana

WKYT spoke to one educator who watched a man live out his dreams right before their eyes.

“We are so heartbroken in this district with his loss because he meant so many things to so many people,” said Jenny Lynn Hatter.

Long before Caleb Conley became a decorated Scott Co. Sheriff’s Deputy, he walked the halls here at Harrison Co. High School and even though he was a transplant to the district, he made an impression over his four years.

“Caleb was just that student that had a wide-eyed wonder about everything,” said Hatter.

Jenny Lynn Hatter is the Chief Academic Officer for Harrison Co. She was a first-time Assistant Principal when she first met Conley and knew then he was destined for great things.

“Caleb was always excited about the next thing. He was a leader in our ROTC, would later become, of course, an Army veteran and served in Afghanistan,” said Hatter.

Conley was special, she said, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought differently.

“And we just all loved Caleb. There would be something wrong with you if you didn’t love Caleb. He’s just a wonderful person,” said Hatter.

For an educator watching a student live out their dreams is the ultimate goal, and for Conley, it started here at HCHS, where he was loved and still is. His tragic loss is still fresh, but for Hatter, she says there is something we can all learn from Caleb Conely and the way he served.

“I think we can all learn from this, and I know his family are lovely people, and they want us to learn from all this to be better to each other and more patient with each other and do better things,” said Hatter.

We learned that Conley used every minute of his life working on getting to the next level, whether it was to the military or to becoming a deputy. And we also know that not only is he decorated but that he had been injured in Afghanistan, so he is a true hero in every sense of the word.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and...
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.
Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

Latest News

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says during the summer holiday season, the number of donors...
Health professionals push for more blood donors during trauma season
Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a gift...
UK receives largest gift ever in university’s nearly 160-year history
UK seismologists say earthquakes in our part of the state are not uncommon.
Tips to prepare for an earthquake
1 dead in Lexington house fire, victim identified
WATCH | 1 dead in Lexington house fire, victim identified