Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.

It happened early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of US 60 in Morehead.

The building houses more than one government office, including the Department of Public Advocacy and the Probation & Parole Office. However, Morehead police don’t believe it was “a targeted shooting of the state building.”

No injuries were reported.

Police say they don’t have any suspects right now, but the investigation is ongoing.

