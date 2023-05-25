Lexington holds award ceremony to honor work to prevent domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the hard work being done to prevent domestic violence.

Last year alone, Lexington recorded 13 domestic violence-related homicides.

On Wednesday, the city’s domestic violence coalition recognized heroes in the community.

“I hope that they know that they’re not alone and there’s a whole village out there that’s willing to help them make that choice and guide them and support them through it because it’s a hard choice to make. But you don’t have to do it by yourself,” said domestic violence survivor LJ Hasty.

You can be a part of the solution, too. Lexington has created a new website with a list of resources for community members

