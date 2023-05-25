Lexington holds award ceremony to honor work to prevent domestic violence

Domestic Violence Awareness
Domestic Violence Awareness(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the hard work being done to prevent domestic violence.

Last year alone, Lexington recorded 13 domestic violence-related homicides.

On Wednesday, the city’s domestic violence coalition recognized heroes in the community.

“I hope that they know that they’re not alone and there’s a whole village out there that’s willing to help them make that choice and guide them and support them through it because it’s a hard choice to make. But you don’t have to do it by yourself,” said domestic violence survivor LJ Hasty.

You can be a part of the solution, too. Lexington has created a new website with a list of resources for community members

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
UK basketball legend Cotton Nash dies at the age of 80
Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car
Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.

Latest News

The City of Lexington’s Parent Education Program partners with Fayette County public schools to...
Special graduation ceremony for young parents held in Lexington
In 2018, Morales was hit during a confrontation with a fugitive from Florida. The injury left...
‘Brought back a lot of memories’: Fmr. Scott Co. deputy reflects on the killing of Caleb Conley
Bobby Brown
Retired veteran works to clean off graves of fallen soldiers, needs more help
Deputy Caleb Conley
‘We’re all just kind of at a loss’: Police academy classmate remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty