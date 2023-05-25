Names added to Kentucky Law Officer Memorial in solemn ceremony

The ceremony honored seven law officers who died in the line of duty in 2022 and two other historical deaths.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Names were added to the Kentucky Law Officer Memorial in Richmond during a ceremony on Thursday.

Among the seven who died last year were Logan Medlock, who died when his cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver and Travis Hurley, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Three law officers who died during the ambush in Floyd County were also honored - William E. Petry, Ralph Frasure and Jacob Chaffins.

“When you think of a police officer, you think of Sgt. Logan Medlock. He was it,” said Courtney Medlock, Logan Medlock’s wife. “I might be biased, but he was the best. He would give you the shirt off his back. He would take a bullet for anyone.”

“It’s hard, but I feel like people coming up to me and talking about what my dad did for them, and the different stories has really helped,” said Chase Petry, William E. Petry’s son.

Scott County deputy Caleb Conley’s name will be placed on the memorial next year, but his sacrifice was recognized during the service today also. Conley was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop.

