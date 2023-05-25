Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse

The United States is just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can’t agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior citizens could be among the first to feel the impact.

The U.S. Treasury Department says if it can’t borrow more money, it won’t be able to pay the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.

The batch of Social Security payments scheduled to be sent out on June 2 goes to the oldest and most vulnerable recipients.

People who enrolled more recently get their payments later in the month.

About 40% of recipients rely almost entirely on Social Security payments for food, housing and essentials.

Federal workers and military members’ paychecks could be impacted as well.

It is unknown how the Treasury Department would prioritize payments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and...
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.
Case against Lexington murder suspect heading to grand jury

Latest News

Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
Pending abortion restrictions strain providers in US Southeast
Experts weigh in on what you can do to prepare and avoid taking a major hit.
Coping with possible US debt default
New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate
BMW debuts new automated features in their new sedans, including the ability for drivers to...
New BMW lets you change lanes with your eyes