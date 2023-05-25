Special graduation ceremony for young parents held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Graduation ceremonies are taking place across the Commonwealth this month and one special one happened in Lexington Wednesday night.

The City of Lexington’s Parent Education Program partners with Fayette County public schools to provide high school education to young parents.

“Never thought I would go back to school to finish after everything I went through,” said graduate Leslye Paz-Vazquez. “Very tough moment for me as a teen.”

Paz-Vazquez is just one of 17 high school graduates from the Parent Education Program. She is a domestic violence survivor and says she had to restart her life.

“It’s been looking up til now. I’m a certified interpreter now. So I hope I take on that career for FCPS and St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Paz-Vazquez.

Many teachers in this program call these graduates superwomen, each of them having their own journey to graduation.

The program director says this is built specifically to meet the needs of teen moms. While they take their normal classes, they also have support staff, a health clinic, and a daycare on site.

“I started here because I wanted a new safe place to be in and I wanted to relate to other girls that were in the same boat as me and be more confident in me being pregnant and not hiding it from others,” said graduate Dariana Anota. “It just is a great place to be.”

As families and teachers wiped away tears, these women started their next chapter. Whether they’re getting a job or furthering their education, their message for other mothers out there is to never give up.

“You’ve got this. No matter how long it takes, you got this. Time is neverending,” said Anota.

The program is for young parents ages 13 to 20.

