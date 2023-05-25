Tips to prepare for an earthquake

By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A magnitude 2.8 earthquake shook parts of Kentucky and Tennessee over the weekend.

UK seismologists say earthquakes in our part of the state are not uncommon.

Here’s how you can prepare.

“Earthquakes are not rare in the Eastern part of the state,” said seismologist Dr. Seth Carpenter.

Especially in southeastern Kentucky, which is in an earthquake zone called the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.

“That zone continues all the way down into Alabama,” said Dr. Carpenter.

We discovered this seismic zone actually extends as far north as southeastern Kentucky in 2012. That’s when a 4.2 earthquake shook Perry County.

“The zone experiences one to two magnitude 4 or greater earthquakes every ten years,” said Dr. Carpenter.

So, how strong is a magnitude 4 earthquake?

“In terms of magnitude scales, magnitude 4 is not the largest earthquake, but it has the possibility of causing damage,” said Dr. Carpenter.

Which means you need to be prepared.

“Try to get out of a building, if possible. If it’s not possible, get under a strong table and hold on to the leg,” said Dr. Carpenter.

There are 24 seismographs located across Kentucky. Here in the eastern part of the state, there are six.

Scientists were at the University of Kentucky on Thursday, presenting research on geologic hazards in the state at the Kentucky geological survey annual seminar.

