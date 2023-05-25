UK medical students lace up run running shoes to make a difference for sick kids

UK medical students wanted to find a way to honor patients like Clara. Inspired by the national...
UK medical students wanted to find a way to honor patients like Clara. Inspired by the national organization Medals4Mettle, they created the “Medals4Mettle UK Volunteer Event.”(WKYT)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pediatric orthopedic patients at Shriners Lexington will have some really cool new hardware thanks to the kindness of UK medical students.

For one of those patients, Clara Watts, it helped make her 7th birthday a memorable one.

UK medical students wanted to find a way to honor patients like Clara. Inspired by the national organization Medals4Mettle, they created the “Medals4Mettle UK Volunteer Event.”

“Our purpose was to collect earned medals after running this distance race and donate them directly to children at Shriners to celebrate their resiliency,” said Taylor Bradley, UK medical student.

Clara, who is also a Shriners ambassador, spent the morning at Keeneland gathering medals for herself and other patients.

“At the end of the day, we had 13 medals. So, she was kind of weighed down a little bit, but she handled it like a pro,” said Kayla Watts, Clara’s mom.

Seventeen medical students took part in the race, running distances ranging from 3.6 miles to a half marathon, all while raising money for the hospital.

[CLICK HERE IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CONTRIBUTE TO SHRINERS LEXINGTON]

“The hospital is my second home,” said Clara.

Clara has been a patient at Shriners since she was 5 months old.

“She was later diagnosed with scoliosis. She’s had 15 casts four braces, and we’ve just been here ever since,” Kayla said.

“It really shows how much compassion that they already have for patients and I think that’s really amazing because that’s gonna make them great doctors,” said Kayla.

An event designed to celebrate the accomplishments of young patients left the new 7-year-old with a verse she wanted to share with fellow patients.

“Always be strong. and courageous. and God will never leave you,” said Clara. “That’s why I’ve been hoping for all the kids in the world, that they would be happy, be joyful, and they’d be excited.”

The medical students are hoping to turn this into an annual fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and...
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.
Case against Lexington murder suspect heading to grand jury
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Kentucky teen cares for his community by caring for their lawns
WATCH | Kentucky teen cares for his community by caring for their lawns
At just 13 years old, Caleb Farrar has learned what hard work looks like.
Kentucky teen cares for his community by caring for their lawns
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
The sign welcoming you to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure in Nicholas County depicts a sloth hanging...
Off The Beaten Path: A Kentucky zoo and the family that runs it