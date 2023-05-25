Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier Journal.

The Journal reports Glenna Bevin filed for divorce Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

The petition states their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that they’ve been separated for a year.

The two have nine children together.

Glenna is asking for child support and other monetary needs.

Bevin was elected governor in 2015.

He lost to Governor Andy Beshear in 2019.

He teased a bid for governor this year but, ultimately, decided not to join the crowded GOP field.

