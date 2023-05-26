Classes end for summer break at FCPS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer vacation has officially started for students in Fayette County.

Friday was the last day of class for Fayette County Public Schools.

The principal at Sandersville Elementary says he’s reflecting on all the work his students have done this year.

One fifth-grade student said Friday was bittersweet for him.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said fifth-grader Daniel Whitley, “I’ve been walking up and down these hallways for six years now to kind of stop. It’s going to be pretty hard for me, but I think I can get over it.”

For high school seniors, graduation is next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.