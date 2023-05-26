Counter Clocks holding memorial fundraiser for Deputy Conley’s family

Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.(Conley Family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s pro baseball team will be raising money for the family of Deputy Caleb Conley.

The Scott County deputy was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop on I-75.

He leaves behind a wife and small children.

The Lexington Counter Clocks will host a memorial fundraiser.

A portion of ticket sales for this weekend’s games will go to help support the Conley family.

