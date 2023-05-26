Counter Clocks holding memorial fundraiser for Deputy Conley’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s pro baseball team will be raising money for the family of Deputy Caleb Conley.

The Scott County deputy was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop on I-75.

He leaves behind a wife and small children.

The Lexington Counter Clocks will host a memorial fundraiser.

A portion of ticket sales for this weekend’s games will go to help support the Conley family.

