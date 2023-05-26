Crews put out house fire in Lexington

Crews have extinguished a house fire on Chatham Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews worked to extinguish a house fire in Lexington.

Officials say a neighbor called about a house fire on Chatham Drive at around 6:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

Crews say the home has extensive damage.

The fire burned a hole by the front door and a Lexington firefighter fell through it.

They are not injured.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

The fire is contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

