FCPS sees more teacher interest after budget increase

The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget...
The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget includes the highest starting teacher salaries in the state.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County schools is already seeing the impact of its new teacher salary.

The district approved the highest starting salary in the state this week.

For Fayette County Public Schools it’s an important milestone.

FCPS Board chair, Tyler Murphy, says increasing the starting teacher salary is already increasing interest.

“One of the things we’ve heard over the past several years is teacher recruitment and retention has really been the struggle. Part of that is because it still exists, the significant teacher pay gap,” said Murphy.

The starting salary for the 2023-2024 school year will now be more than 50,000 dollars.

For someone like Jessica Hiler, who started her career as a teacher in Fayette County nearly 24 years ago this is a huge improvement.

“It’s nice to have some compensation for that work that you’re doing and be acknowledged for that,” said Hiler.

She says she started out making about $24,000 a year. Just over two decades later that number has more than doubled.

“It’s hard you get to the end of the year, and you’re like oh gosh I’m ‘teacher tired’ just really tired. But when you know you’re going to come back, and that’s the compensation that you’re going to be getting for the next year there’s a lot of energy behind that,” said Hiler.

Hiler and Murphy both say it could attract teachers from surrounding counties as well.

With these investments, they hope it will pave a path of change and show teachers they’re a valued part of the community.

“Not only do we see a shortage of numbers, but too often we see a shortage of dignity and respect for the folks who work is so vital and important to our mission. That’s why we wanted to take this step and make an important investment,” said Murphy.

Murphy says this raise applies to everyone, but the pay scale is based on years of service. He says the average pay raise will be 8% with a minimum raise of 4%.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and...
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.
Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

Latest News

An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Man dies while swimming at Wolfe Lake
Rose & Jim’s Bar and Grill.
Lexington bar owner reflects on Monday’s shooting
Public safety officials share importance of gun safety during summer months
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty remembered in hometown