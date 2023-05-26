Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.
Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

Latest News

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease
A member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, places flags in front...
From the Civil War to today’s mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people
An annual tradition is back this weekend in Georgetown. Nearly 2,000 cyclists will hit the...
Thousands of cyclists will hit the road for annual Horsey Hundred
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour