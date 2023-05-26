Harrison Co. clubs Campbell Co. 11-1 to win 10th region baseball crown

The 'Breds win their 22nd baseball region title, but first since 2013
Harrison co. claims 10th region baseball title
Harrison co. claims 10th region baseball title(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2013, the Harrison County Thorobreds are 10th region baseball champions after smashing Campbell County 11-1 in six innings at Mac Whitaker Field.  Harrison County got a solid pitching performance from JD Kendall but it was an old-fashioned Thorobred offensive onslaught which tipped the scales.

The Breds broke a scoreless tie in the third inning on a sacrifice bunt by Cliffy McIlvain which scored Jashon Lewis from third base.

The fourth inning was the backbreaker for the Camels.  Brian Vaughn smoked a line drive to center scoring Mason Smiley which was followed by Jashon Lewis singling up the middle plating JD Kendall and it was 3-0.

The hit parade continued with Elijah Harris blistering a double to right-center bringing home two more and it was 5-0.

After that, it was a formality punctuated by a Corey Vaughn home run to left field in the 5th inning.

They deserve for us to be excited; they need to be excited, and our community is excited,” said Whitaker. “It’s good for them because, hey, we’ve done it before, but these kids haven’t.”

