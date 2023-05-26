Harrison Co. clubs Campbell Co. 11-1 to win 10th region baseball crown

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2013, the Harrison County Thorobreds are 10th region baseball champions after smashing Campbell County 11-1 in six innings at Mac Whitaker Field. Harrison County got a solid pitching performance from JD Kendall but it was an old-fashioned Thorobred offensive onslaught which tipped the scales.

The Breds broke a scoreless tie in the third inning on a sacrifice bunt by Cliffy McIlvain which scored Jashon Lewis from third base.

The fourth inning was the backbreaker for the Camels. Brian Vaughn smoked a line drive to center scoring Mason Smiley which was followed by Jashon Lewis singling up the middle plating JD Kendall and it was 3-0.

The hit parade continued with Elijah Harris blistering a double to right-center bringing home two more and it was 5-0.

After that, it was a formality punctuated by a Corey Vaughn home run to left field in the 5th inning.

They deserve for us to be excited; they need to be excited, and our community is excited,” said Whitaker. “It’s good for them because, hey, we’ve done it before, but these kids haven’t.”

