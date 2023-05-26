Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking some Sunshine and Rain for your Memorial Day Weekend
Tracking some sunshine and rain for your Memorial Day weekend.
Tracking some sunshine and rain for your Memorial Day weekend.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will keep us dry as we start the weekend.

I’m tracking a REX blocking pattern, with a high pressure, north of a low pressure, in the southeast, which will create a soggy Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Highs warm from the 60s on Sunday to near 90 by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

