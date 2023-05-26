Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Tracking some Sunshine and Rain for your Memorial Day Weekend
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will keep us dry as we start the weekend.
I’m tracking a REX blocking pattern, with a high pressure, north of a low pressure, in the southeast, which will create a soggy Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Highs warm from the 60s on Sunday to near 90 by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
