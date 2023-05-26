Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will keep us dry as we start the weekend.

I’m tracking a REX blocking pattern, with a high pressure, north of a low pressure, in the southeast, which will create a soggy Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Highs warm from the 60s on Sunday to near 90 by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.