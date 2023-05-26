Kentucky marine store reopens in time for boating season just weeks after fire

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of the summer boating season.

Lake Cumberland is expected to be filled with a lot of boats this weekend and until Labor Day weekend. However, one business that services and sells those boats was down...and almost out.

Idle Time Marine was devastated by fire on May 6, just weeks before the start of their busiest time of the year. The fire swept through the garage, destroyed several customers’ boats, and left them with a lot of questions.

However, they were able to find a new location and keep the business going, just in time for the start of the boating season.

“Once we found a location, we put our nose to the grindstone,” said David Quillen, Idle Time Marine. “We have been going every day for the past two weeks. Staying late, trying to get things set up.”

No one was hurt in the fire. Managers say the cause was blamed on a faulty outlet.

The story is very similar to another business that depends on the lake, a fire just before Memorial Day Weekend at Conley Bottom Marina in Wayne County. A fire destroyed a store, office, and restaurant in 2019. That marina is still working to recover.

