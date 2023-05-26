Kentucky Newsmakers 5/28: GOP attorney general nominee Russell Coleman; FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Republican candidate for attorney general Russell Coleman and Fayette County Public Schools Board Chair Tyler Murphy.

We continue our coverage of Campaign 2023 as we start covering the general election campaign.

One key race in the fall will be for the Kentucky attorney general. That did ‘not’ appear on the primary ballot because the two candidates were unopposed for their party’s nomination.

Shortly after current Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced he was running for governor, Coleman quickly got into the AG’s race.

His resume is heavy on law enforcement. Russell Coleman grew up in western Kentucky, got a law degree at the University of Kentucky and became a special agent with the FBI.

Coleman also served as legal counsel to Senator Mitch McConnell and worked for the U.S. Justice Department.

After that, former President Donald Trump appointed Coleman U.S. attorney for the western district of Kentucky.

The Fayette County School Board just gave tentative approval to the largest budget in its history $677 million.

It includes more money in lots of areas ‘and’ it will raise starting pay for teachers in Lexington above $50,000 that’s the highest in the state.

