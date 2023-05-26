Lexington bar owner reflects on Monday’s shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley is also accused of shooting a man near Rose & Jim’s Bar & Grill.

The owner of that bar says this is something she’s never imagined.

“It’s very surreal. It’s something that you would think in a movie that doesn’t happen to us,” said bar owner Jimalou Bayes. “But it did happen to us, and it happened in our little small town of Georgetown.”

Rose & Jim’s Bar & Grill has been in business for over 30 years. Over the years, they’ve never seen anything like this.

“Dave went around just like every day and parking here in front of his apartment, and the guy pulled in the white van that he had stolen, and he got out of the van, and he walks over to Dave and my friend, she heard Dave say ‘no. no.’”

After police say Steven Sheangshang shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley, he stole a couple’s van in Georgetown and then headed to Lexington, where he’s accused of shooting another man. Bayes says that man is Dave DiLeonardo.

Police say Sheanshang then stole his car. It happened just steps away from Bayes’ bar.

It’s a bar many people from many places call home, including Dave.

“He’s generally smiling all the time, and like I said, he has a heart as big as he is. He has very childlike qualities. He’s just a good guy.”

She says Dave has lived up on their hill for 18 years. That’s 18 years of his kindness and generosity.

After a tragedy like this, they want to emphasize the importance of the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re Kentuckians. I believe we’re a special breed and just trying to be good humans,” said Bayes.

There is a GoFundMe set up by Bayes for Dave, and they will also be accepting cash donations at their bar.

And they will have a benefit day for both Dave and Deputy Conley’s family on Saturday, July 8.

