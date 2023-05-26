Lexington Dream Factory grants Mt. Sterling teen’s unique wish

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Dream Factory has granted a rather unique dream for one Mt. Sterling teen.

15-year-old cancer survivor Lukas Brown was granted the dream of his life in the form of a shed.

The shed comes with a ceiling fan and a loft.

“Lukas has been calling this his ‘lax-a-tour.’ He wanted it to be called a ‘relaxing laboratory,’” said Lukas’ mom Beth Willoughby.

He hopes to run electricity to his new pad soon.

“This is worth everything I went through ‘cause I just got to do whatever I wanted to do,” Lukas said. “They gave me the chance. This is what I wanted, so I’m glad that this is my reward for everything I went through.”

The shed was provided through the Lexington dream factory.

“For us to give them something that they are so deserving of and to just give them something different to think about and everything they’ve been through,” said Lexington Dream Factory spokesperson Beth Mendenhall.

In April of 2021, Lukas was diagnosed with leukemia and is now in remission.

“I think I definitely came back to where I am and feel like me again,” said Lukas.

Lukas had one dream he could choose and picked this over his other choice, meeting actor Andrew Garfield who plays the character Spider-man.

“If I met somebody, it would be a one-time thing, but if I got this, I could have it forever,” said Lukas.

Now, he’ll have his own mini pad just 20 feet from his parents.

He’s trying to figure out how he can get some plumbing in there. I told him he’ll have to get a job to pay the electric bill now,” Lukas’ mom Beth said.

The Lexington Dream Factory issues about 15 to 24 dreams a year in central and eastern Kentucky.

