Man dies while swimming at Wolfe Lake

An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue was dispatched to the lake where they were told by a bystander that the 23-year-old man was trying to swim across the lake and went under the water.

Crews conducted a drag operation and were able to find the subject after 30 minutes of searching. The swimmer was brought to the shoreline and was attached to monitors, but was pronounced dead by emergency management.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue reminds people, especially ahead of Memorial Day, that swimming across a large body of water without a flotation device is highly dangerous.

