Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake has been released.

The coroner has identified him as 23-year-old Michael Parker.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue was dispatched to the lake Thursday afternoon where they were told by a bystander that Parker was trying to swim across the lake and went under the water.

Crews conducted a drag operation and were able to find Parker after 30 minutes of searching. Parker was brought to the shoreline and was attached to monitors but was pronounced dead by emergency management.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue reminds people, especially ahead of Memorial Day, that swimming across a large body of water without a flotation device is highly dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.