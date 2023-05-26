Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released

An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake has been released.

The coroner has identified him as 23-year-old Michael Parker.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue was dispatched to the lake Thursday afternoon where they were told by a bystander that Parker was trying to swim across the lake and went under the water.

Crews conducted a drag operation and were able to find Parker after 30 minutes of searching. Parker was brought to the shoreline and was attached to monitors but was pronounced dead by emergency management.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue reminds people, especially ahead of Memorial Day, that swimming across a large body of water without a flotation device is highly dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.
Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

Latest News

Idle Time Marine was devastated by fire on May 6, just weeks before the start of their busiest...
Kentucky marine store reopens in time for boating season just weeks after fire
Crews put out house fire in Lexington
Crews have extinguished a house fire on Chatham Drive.
Lexington firefighter falls through hole while battling house fire
The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night. The budget...
FCPS sees more teacher interest after budget increase