One seat looks different than the others at GRC graduation ceremony

Senior Herman Jacob Smith is in critical condition after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash...
Senior Herman Jacob Smith is in critical condition after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash on I-75 that happened Sunday. Although he can’t be there in person, the school found a way to honor him.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is graduation day for George Roger’s Clark seniors.

Preparation is underway, but one seat looks different than the others.

Senior Herman Jacob Smith is in critical condition after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash on I-75 that happened Sunday. Although he can’t be there in person, the school found a way to honor him.

His cap and gown will be placed in the chair where he would have sat.

The school is also honoring him in other ways, by having a moment of silence and by having faculty carry his photo across the stage. Smith insisted on keeping these demonstrations brief so the focus isn’t all on him.

The graduation ceremony is Friday night at 7, and Smith is planning to make a video appearance during the graduation as well.

Smith’s friends have created a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.
Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 5/28: GOP attorney general nominee Russell Coleman; FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
Counter Clocks holding memorial fundraiser for Deputy Conley’s family
An annual tradition is back this weekend in Georgetown. Nearly 2,000 cyclists will hit the...
Thousands of cyclists will hit the road for annual Horsey Hundred
Memorial Day
Good Question: What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?