Police: One dead, two injured after Rowan Co. crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and two people are injured after a Rowan County crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Morehead Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle collision.

They say the driver of a 2003 GMC Terrain passenger car was traveling south on Kentucky Route 377 and lost control of his vehicle, and struck the end of a concrete bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was identified as a 75-year-old male and pronounced deceased at the scene. Two female passengers were airlifted to a healthcare facility in West Virginia.

They say the identity of the deceased will not be released until notification of the next of kin has been made.

There is no word on the passengers’ conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.

