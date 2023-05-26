Thousands of cyclists will hit the road for annual Horsey Hundred

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An annual tradition is back this weekend in Georgetown.

Nearly 2,000 cyclists will hit the roads of Scott County and beyond for the 45th Horsey Hundred.

Horsey Hundred activities will begin Friday night on campus at Georgetown College. At least 1,900 riders will be participating this weekend for the event, so organizers and police are reminding drivers to be mindful and share the road.

“We think we have one of the greatest places in the country to ride your bike,” said Randy Thomas, the director of the Horsey Hundred.

Thomas says Georgetown has been the home of the Bluegrass Cycling Club’s signature event since 1983.

“They’re coming from, right now, 39 states and Canada,” Thomas said.

Thomas says there are five routes bikers can choose from on Saturday. Each one heads east toward Paris. On Sunday, there are four routes that head west toward Woodford County and Frankfort.

“It’s exciting to be back here,” said Thomas. “A lot of our participants have been here before, but we have about a third of the riders this year who are new to the event.”

Thomas says, like any big event, safety is key. He says before the riders get into town, they tell them to follow the rules of the road. Bikes are traffic, so they have to follow the same rules of the road as cars do.

“A lot of these folks have flashers, either on their bikes or on their person, which you’ll be able to see it better, but still some of these roads are country roads, beautiful roads here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, but sometimes they may be difficult to see,” said Lieutenant Mitch Lair, Georgetown Police Department.

Lair says there will be an increased police presence this weekend. He says if a motorist comes up on a bicyclist slow down and go around them only if it’s safe to do so.

“Let’s respect and take care of each other on that roadway,” said Lt. Lair.

If you want to know before you go and see where the riders are going to be you can check out their routes on the Horsey Hundred website.

Organizers say money from the event goes to various organizations and charities. The event also has a big economic impact on the community. The mayor of Georgetown says all of the hotels are booked up.

