Churchill Downs confirms horse death after race

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A horse was euthanized after a race at Churchill Downs on Friday, according to a release.

Lost in Limbo significantly injured his left front leg near the finish of Friday’s seventh race, Equine Medical Director for CDI Doctor Will Farmer said.

After evaluation, it was determined that the injury was unrecoverable and the horse was humanely euthanized, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A Kentucky government building was hit by gunfire.
Kentucky government building hit by gunfire

Latest News

Pool season officially kicks off in Lexington
Whether you are in the air or on the roads, Memorial Day weekend travel is underway.
Over 400,000 Kentuckians expected to travel Memorial Day weekend
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
One person is dead, and two people are injured after a Rowan County crash, according to the...
Police: One dead, two injured after Rowan Co. crash