East Jessamine Softball Wins Region Championship

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - East Jessamine softball (27-5) punched a ticket to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tournament with a dominant 8-2 win over Southwestern (20-17) in the 12th Region Championship, played at Somerset High School on Saturday.

“It means a lot, we haven’t-- I think 2016 is the last time we went to state, so it’s been kind of a dry spell. Everybody’s following us and wishing us good luck everyday, so it’ll be fun. As long as they play good and have a good time that’s the main thing, we of course, are going to try and win and play the best we can and if we keep playing like this will have a shot,” said Head Coach Kevin Dennis.

The final state tournament bracket isn’t set yet, as the 9th and 14th Region Championships aren’t played until Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars will play the 14th Region Champion (either Letcher County Central or Perry County Central) on Friday, June 2 at 11:00 A.M. inside UK’s John Cropp Stadium.

