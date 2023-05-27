Injured hiker rescued in Wolfe County

At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near...
At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near Angel Falls, which is a trail on private property off KY Highway 11.(Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A hiker in Wolfe County was taken to the hospital after suffering from a leg injury on Friday evening.

At around 6:00 PM, Wolfe County Search & Rescue received a call for a serious leg injury near Angel Falls, which is a trail on private property off KY Highway 11.

After arriving on the scene, Search & Rescue was joined by Red STAR Wilderness EMS. The hiker, a 46-year-old woman from Lexington, was found just over one mile in from the trail head. First responders treated her injury before carrying her out of the trail.

The hiker was transported by her family to a local hospital for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a gift...
UK receives largest gift ever in university’s nearly 160-year history
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?

Latest News

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Churchill Downs confirms horse death after race
Pool season officially kicks off in Lexington
Whether you are in the air or on the roads, Memorial Day weekend travel is underway.
Over 400,000 Kentuckians expected to travel Memorial Day weekend