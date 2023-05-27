Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a backdoor weather maker, which will create unsettled weather this holiday weekend.

This REX blocking pattern, basically, a high pressure, north of a low pressure, in the southeast, will create a soggy Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Highs warm from the 50s on Sunday to near 90 by Thursday.

