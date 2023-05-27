Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Soggy Sunday for Central and Eastern Kentucky
Keeping a close eye on a backdoor weather maker, which will create unsettled weather this holiday weekend.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a backdoor weather maker, which will create unsettled weather this holiday weekend.

This REX blocking pattern, basically, a high pressure, north of a low pressure, in the southeast, will create a soggy Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Highs warm from the 50s on Sunday to near 90 by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a gift...
UK receives largest gift ever in university’s nearly 160-year history
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released

Latest News

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Soggy Sunday for Central and Eastern Kentucky
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
Tracking some sunshine and rain for your Memorial Day weekend.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast