Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking a Soggy Sunday for Central and Eastern Kentucky
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a backdoor weather maker, which will create unsettled weather this holiday weekend.
This REX blocking pattern, basically, a high pressure, north of a low pressure, in the southeast, will create a soggy Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Highs warm from the 50s on Sunday to near 90 by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.