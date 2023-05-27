Morehead St. falls in OVC championship, baseball season ends

E. Illinois 6, MSU 5
Eastern Illinois scored a run in the seventh to knock off Morehead St. on Saturday, 6-5.
Eastern Illinois scored a run in the seventh to knock off Morehead St. on Saturday, 6-5.(Morehead State Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (WKYT) - Morehead State’s comeback bid in the OVC Championship game fell short, losing to Eastern Illinois 6-5 on Saturday.

The Eagles trailed 5-0 after the first inning, but settled in and eventually tied the game in the third inning.

Jarrett Miller (1-6) took the loss for MSU (36-20).

The Panthers pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh.

MSU’s Colton Becker was 2-for-4 at the plate, with a home run and three RBI.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a gift...
UK receives largest gift ever in university’s nearly 160-year history
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released

Latest News

East Jessamine Softball celebrates after winning the 12th region championship
East Jessamine Softball Wins Region Championship
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
Counter Clocks holding memorial fundraiser for Deputy Conley’s family
Comes to Kentucky from record-breaking term at James Madison
Shelley Jaudon hired as head coach of Kentucky Women’s Tennis
Kuntz led the Eagles at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two RBI
Kuntz’s walkoff single pushes Morehead State to OVC Tournament semifinals