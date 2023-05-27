Morehead St. falls in OVC championship, baseball season ends

MARION, Ill. (WKYT) - Morehead State’s comeback bid in the OVC Championship game fell short, losing to Eastern Illinois 6-5 on Saturday.

The Eagles trailed 5-0 after the first inning, but settled in and eventually tied the game in the third inning.

Jarrett Miller (1-6) took the loss for MSU (36-20).

The Panthers pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh.

MSU’s Colton Becker was 2-for-4 at the plate, with a home run and three RBI.

