Nearly 200 students graduate from Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday morning, Transylvania University celebrated 191 graduating students during a commencement ceremony on the lawn of Old Morrison.

“No one does pomp and circumstance better than Transylvania,” said graduate, Tate Ohmer.

Roughly half of this graduating class did so with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. 52% of them received honors in their programs.

“I’m very fortunate that Transylvania degrees are prestigious enough that I have multiple job offers to look through. I’m very fortunate to be on the job hunt but also hopefully take a month off,” said Ohmer.

After graduation, nearly one third of these Pioneers will attend graduate or professional schools.

“I will be attending Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law in the fall in Bloomington,’ said graduate, Caroline Shutt.

Shutt was the student speaker at this year’s ceremony. During her speech, she shared the biggest lesson she’s learned from Transylvania.

“You can’t be the first person to tell yourself no. Transy has taught me that saying yes is difficult and it’s a little scary but it will inspire you to keep reaching for higher altitudes,” said Shutt.

Dozens of other students walked away with that same lesson Saturday as they head off to higher altitudes. Almost half of them are beginning their careers in a variety of fields including education, finance, data analytics and public service.

