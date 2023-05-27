Pool season officially kicks off in Lexington

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington pools open this weekend, and on Friday, they unveiled a new attraction.

The “Paradise Lagoon” is now docked at the Woodland Aquatic Center.

The new play structure was made possible by American rescue plan money.

Much of the funds are being used for recreation upgrades across the city.

Leaders say this will be a great place for children to play this summer.

“We care so much about providing quality greenspace and recreational areas throughout the community so that people can play and thrive no matter where they live. And this right here is one of those special places,” said Lexington Councilmember Hannah Legris.

There is a similar new aquatic feature at Southland Aquatic Center.

