Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the Russell County coroner shortly before 9:30 on Friday night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Russell County are investigating the death of a teenager at Lake Cumberland.

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the Russell County coroner shortly before 9:30 on Friday night. According to officials, Powell was one of two people in a car that had entered the water. The other person reportedly was able to escape, according to KY Fish & Wildlife officers.

Powell is being taken to the state medical examiner in Frankfort for further evaluation.

The investigation is being led by KY Fish & Wildlife officers and the Russell County coroner’s office.

This story is ongoing and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a gift...
UK receives largest gift ever in university’s nearly 160-year history
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?

Latest News

Churchill Downs confirms horse death after race
Pool season officially kicks off in Lexington
Whether you are in the air or on the roads, Memorial Day weekend travel is underway.
Over 400,000 Kentuckians expected to travel Memorial Day weekend
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims