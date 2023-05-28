3-year-old dies after being struck by car

A child was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
A child was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Tragedy has struck in Montgomery County this holiday weekend.

The Montgomery County Coroner says a three-year-old was struck and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say it happened around 3:30 p.m. along Camargo Road in Mt. Sterling.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

