3-year-old dies after being struck by car
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Tragedy has struck in Montgomery County this holiday weekend.
The Montgomery County Coroner says a three-year-old was struck and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses say it happened around 3:30 p.m. along Camargo Road in Mt. Sterling.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.