45th Horsey Hundred benefits Georgetown’s economy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Horsey Hundred bike ride is back this weekend. Nearly 2,000 cyclists will hit the roads of Scott County and beyond, and that increase in foot traffic is helping Georgetown small businesses.

It’s the 45th Horsey Hundred, a bizarre-sounding tradition that surprisingly has nothing to do with horses.

“It’s a tour, and the idea of it is to just enjoy riding with other people,” shared cyclist Lexandra Creitz.

It’s a bike ride across the commonwealth, and this year nearly 2,000 riders from all across the globe came together.

For Georgetown small businesses, the influx of people means business is booming.

“We do help the economy, and it’s just great to be around other friends and bicyclists,” said Creitz

Melissa Mattox is the owner of ‘Miss Behaven’ Boutique in the heart of downtown Georgetown and she says they look forward to this week because of that.

“We do see a lot more foot traffic the week of Horsey Hundred, it’s a great weekend for Georgetown,” said Mattox. “We love having all the visitors in, so many people tell us what a beautiful area this is and we agree definitely.”

But after a long day of riding, she says there’s one place you’ll always be sure to find the cyclists.

“You can always go to Slainte and you can always expect to see Horsey Hundred riders there.”

Bartenders at Slainte’s Pub confirm that they’re expecting Saturday to be the busiest day of the weekend.

“I think it will be our busiest night, but yeah, we’ve been getting a pretty big crowd the past few days,” said bartender Avery Burton.

But just like most places downtown, they welcome locals, riders, and bystanders with open arms.

“I really do think it’s a good event for Georgetown, we can all come together and just be one big community.”

The Horsey Hundred ride will hold its final ride tomorrow with proceeds from the event going towards various organizations and charities.

