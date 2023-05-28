Alexa Minton’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are experiencing some scattered rain across the state of Kentucky, thanks to a low-pressure system pushing a swath of moisture deeper into Eastern Kentucky. That is leaving the state with chilly temps and around 1″ to 2″ of rain for the Sunday daytime of Memorial Day Weekend. High temps for Sunday are in the upper 50s.

After more scattered showers throughout the day on Memorial Day Monday, we will notice a warming trend across the state, having a slow and steady climb in temps with some sunshine for next week.

