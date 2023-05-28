Alexa Minton’s Forecast

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks Memorial Day Rain
By Alexa Minton
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are experiencing some scattered rain across the state of Kentucky, thanks to a low-pressure system pushing a swath of moisture deeper into Eastern Kentucky. That is leaving the state with chilly temps and around 1″ to 2″ of rain for the Sunday daytime of Memorial Day Weekend. High temps for Sunday are in the upper 50s.

After more scattered showers throughout the day on Memorial Day Monday, we will notice a warming trend across the state, having a slow and steady climb in temps with some sunshine for next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
A child was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies after being struck by car
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
Churchill Downs confirms horse death after race

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks Memorial Day Rain
Keeping a close eye on a backdoor weather maker, which will create unsettled weather this...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Soggy Sunday for Central and Eastern Kentucky
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead