Car crashes into Lexington business
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a vehicle collision into a business today in Lexington.
Police say around 5:00pm, a vehicle crashed into a business on Woodhill Drive causing minor structural damage.
No injuries were reported in the crash, and investigators say that the driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a child.
No charges are expected to be filed.
