Car crashes into Lexington business

Police are investigating a vehicle collision into a business today in lexington.
Police are investigating a vehicle collision into a business today in lexington.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a vehicle collision into a business today in Lexington.

Police say around 5:00pm, a vehicle crashed into a business on Woodhill Drive causing minor structural damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and investigators say that the driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a child.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
The wife of former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin has filed for divorce, according to the Courier...
Wife of former governor Matt Bevin files for divorce
Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton bestowed a gift...
UK receives largest gift ever in university’s nearly 160-year history
rain
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Some Ugly Weather Ahead
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Name of person who died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake released

Latest News

In 2023, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team have already reached 35 rescue missions.
Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue share safety tips following accidents at Red River Gorge
Horsey Hundred Bike Race in Downtown Georgetown
45th Horsey Hundred benefits Georgetown’s economy
A child was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies after being struck by car
Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class