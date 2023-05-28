Car crashes into Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a vehicle collision into a business today in Lexington.

Police say around 5:00pm, a vehicle crashed into a business on Woodhill Drive causing minor structural damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and investigators say that the driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a child.

No charges are expected to be filed.

