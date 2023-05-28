Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Still tracking a backdoor weather maker, which means the pesky clouds and showers will stick around as we start the new week.

We are trending to a summer feel as we head into next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of showers and storms, as highs warm to the 90s by late week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.