Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Summer Feel Next Week
We are trending to a summer feel as we head into next week.
We are trending to a summer feel as we head into next week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Still tracking a backdoor weather maker, which means the pesky clouds and showers will stick around as we start the new week.

We are trending to a summer feel as we head into next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight chance of showers and storms, as highs warm to the 90s by late week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

