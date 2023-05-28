Johnson County mourns loss of long-time community volunteer

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Johnson County are mourning the loss of someone who was a pillar of their community.

65-year-old Tina Webb, of Hager Hill, died on Saturday after battling cancer for several months.

Webb was most known for her community involvement. She served as a board member for the Kentucky Apple Festival and served as the Van Lear Historical Society Coal Miners’ Museum director for 20 years.

“Oh, my goodness, I want to be remembered just like her. Pretty sure I won’t be as amazing as her, and I told her, I said, ‘mom, don’t worry about it. We’ll make sure that building don’t, it’s gonna run. We’re gonna keep the tour groups coming in,’” said Webb’s daughter Tikena Castle.

Webb’s visitation is taking place at the Phelps and Son Funeral Home in Paintsville Sunday night, followed by a second visitation there on Monday.

Webb will have an additional visitation on Tuesday at the US-23 Country Music Highway Museum in Staffordsville, where her funeral will also be held afterwards.

Details on her visitation and funeral services can be found here.

