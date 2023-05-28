Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting: victim identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

It happened at the corner of N Limestone and W Short Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin Reel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a suspect.

This story is ongoing, and we will provide updates as they are available.

