Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting: victim identified
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.
It happened at the corner of N Limestone and W Short Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin Reel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police do not have a suspect.
This story is ongoing, and we will provide updates as they are available.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.