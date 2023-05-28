Scott County group honors fallen veterans

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Scott County veterans spent their Sunday visiting cemeteries.

“Memorial Day...a lot of people don’t know it’s a day of remembrance,” said Steven Delk, 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 24. “...Remembrance for those who have passed away. Served our country. Brave souls.”

Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.

“We feel it’s very important that these names get read and that these heroes are remembered,” said Delk.

They’re visiting cemeteries in Scott County, where their Honor Guard does a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of taps before they read off the names of fallen veterans residing at each cemetery.

“We get a good number of family members that come and just want to hear their family member’s name read, and it’s our honor to do that,” said Delk.

The post dedicated part of their ceremony to their brother, and 8 year veteran, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley. He served with the US Army for 8 years before serving the Scott County Sheriff’s office for 4 years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.