Scott County group honors fallen veterans

Steven Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who...
Steven Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.(Pixabay)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Scott County veterans spent their Sunday visiting cemeteries.

“Memorial Day...a lot of people don’t know it’s a day of remembrance,” said Steven Delk, 2nd Vice Commander of American Legion Post 24. “...Remembrance for those who have passed away. Served our country. Brave souls.”

Delk and many others are devoting their Sunday to honoring their fellow veterans who have given their lives for our country.

“We feel it’s very important that these names get read and that these heroes are remembered,” said Delk.

They’re visiting cemeteries in Scott County, where their Honor Guard does a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of taps before they read off the names of fallen veterans residing at each cemetery.

“We get a good number of family members that come and just want to hear their family member’s name read, and it’s our honor to do that,” said Delk.

The post dedicated part of their ceremony to their brother, and 8 year veteran, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley. He served with the US Army for 8 years before serving the Scott County Sheriff’s office for 4 years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
A child was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies after being struck by car
Officers have arrested 31-year-old Scott Lawless in connection with the death of Reel. Lawless...
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting: suspect arrested
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

Latest News

Officers have arrested 31-year-old Scott Lawless in connection with the death of Reel. Lawless...
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting: suspect arrested
3-year-old dies after being struck by car
WATCH | 3-year-old dies after being struck by car
45th Horsey Hundred benefits Georgetown’s economy
WATCH | 45th Horsey Hundred benefits Georgetown’s economy
Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue share safety tips following accidents at Red River Gorge
WATCH | Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue share safety tips following accidents at Red River Gorge