Baseball Wildcats to open NCAA Tournament against Ball State

UK to host Lexington Regional at KPP
UK will host Ball State in the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament opener.
UK will host Ball State in the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament opener.
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after learning it would host an NCAA Tournament regional, the NCAA announced on Monday that the Wildcats will open play against Ball State.

That game is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

Indiana and West Virginia round out the four team regional. They will play at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Here is the complete schedule:

2023 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser

Game 2 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner

Game 2 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser

Game 4 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

