Baseball Wildcats to open NCAA Tournament against Ball State
UK to host Lexington Regional at KPP
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after learning it would host an NCAA Tournament regional, the NCAA announced on Monday that the Wildcats will open play against Ball State.
That game is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
Indiana and West Virginia round out the four team regional. They will play at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Here is the complete schedule:
2023 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional
Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 2
Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Saturday, June 3
Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser
Game 2 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD
Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner
Game 2 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD
Sunday, June 4
Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser
Game 4 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD
Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD
Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.