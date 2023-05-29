Baseball Wildcats to open NCAA Tournament against Ball State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day after learning it would host an NCAA Tournament regional, the NCAA announced on Monday that the Wildcats will open play against Ball State.

That game is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

Indiana and West Virginia round out the four team regional. They will play at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Here is the complete schedule:

2023 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Ball State vs. Kentucky – 1 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser

Game 2 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner

Game 2 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser

Game 4 – 1 p.m. – TV TBD

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – 7 p.m. – TV TBD

