Fundraiser brings communities together to support Deputy Caleb Conley’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Lexington Counter Clocks are hosting more than just a game.

Their games are going to bring people together to honor and remember Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Paul Goodman was one of the many supporters. He is a retired Georgetown Firefighter but worked with Deputy Conley for three years at the Scott County detention center.

“It’s not just Scott County that’s supporting him and his family, and the department that he worked for. It’s great to see the outreach. It really, truly is,” Goodman said.

Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty nearly one week ago. People described him as a loyal worker and kind friend.

He touched the hearts of people across the commonwealth.

“He was just a great guy,” Goodman said. “He had good intentions in everything he did. He was always willing to protect Scott County, in any endeavor it was.”

As a retired firefighter, Goodman said he’s seen the sacrifices first responders make everyday.

“It’s just who we are. We don’t even think about it. It’s one of those things. We goes into work, and we do what we’re trained to do. It’s our job,” he said.

Goodman said he’ll continue to help in any way he can, and he’s glad to see people across different counties help as well.

They will continue the fundraiser for Deputy Conley’s family at the Lexington Counter Clocks doubleheader on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.